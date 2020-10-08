Is Lori Harvey Dating Akon’s Brother?

Lori Harvey may have moved on from rapper Future — despite rumors that the pair might be reconciling, somebody submitted footage to The Shaderoom — and it looks like Lori could be seeing Akon’s brother.

“I was exchanging phone numbers (cuz I’m trying to get a baller of my own) when I see Lori Harvey all boo’d up with some guy. He didn’t look famous to me, but my homegirl later on told me that he’s Akon’s brother, I think I heard he manages Kanye too. Anyway, they say he go by Bu,” the source to TSR.

And according to the source, they weren’t shaking hands…

“All I know is they were real close all hugged up. I caught them on video real quick.”

You can peep the video footage below. Do y’all think Lori has moved on and found herself a richer man than Future — or are they just friends?