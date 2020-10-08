Interviews with former Amazon Game Studios employees suggest Amazon's efforts to develop games have been unsuccessful due to hubris, fueled by success elsewhere (Cecilia D'Anastasio/Wired)

Cecilia D’Anastasio / Wired:

Interviews with former Amazon Game Studios employees suggest Amazon’s efforts to develop games have been unsuccessful due to hubris, fueled by success elsewhere  —  After brute-forcing its way to dominance in so many industries, the tech leviathan may finally have met its match.

