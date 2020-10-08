Ileana D’Cruz might be ‘ded’ with her intense workout but looks super fabulous

One look at Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram page and you know that the actress loves her fitness. The actress has been sharing several posts about her workout regime. They are even highlighted on her page so that she keeps inspiring her fans.

Today is Day 59 of her intense workout. And the actress’ dedication to fitness is evident from the boomerang she shares on Instagram. She captioned it, ‘ded’ which speaks of her state of mind after doing a hardcore workout. But we must say that the results are showing on her super-fit body. One look at the video and her fit torso and you know that the diva might be ‘ded’ but she’s so not going to give up on her workout. Ileana is surely serving us some major fitness goals.

Ileana D’Cruz will be seen next in the Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan.