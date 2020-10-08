Iggy Azalea Feels Discouraged as Covid-19 Crisis Delays New Music

Instagram

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker admits to feeling ‘demotivated as hell’ as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delays her new music and leads to the cancellation of live shows.

Iggy Azalea is struggling to find motivation as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

With live shows and promotional opportunities off the cards amid the crisis, Iggy’s been spending the majority of time home with her infant son Onyx – and being a mum hasn’t left her much time to focus on her music career.

“Not gonna lie, sometimes I feel demotivated as hell,” the Fancy rapper tweeted. “I’m not saying that stops me from doing anything. I’m just saying I’m a lazy b**ch.”

The hitmaker also responded to a fan who demanded to know when their signed copy of her last single, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching”, will arrive, insisting, “They haven’t even made them yet.”

“It’s covid problems unfortunately,” she explained. “S**t is even slower now than ever with manufacturers – that’s why I didn’t even do vinyl. The wait times to make them right now are insane.”

Iggy is believed to have welcomed Onyx in April (20) with rapper Playboi Carti after hiding her pregnancy from the public before sharing the news in June.

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she wrote.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” the “Fancy” hitmaker added, alongside a blue love-heart emoji.