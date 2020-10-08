Hrithik Roshan’s nutritionist earned this much to prepare the actor for Krrish

We all know Bollywood stars lead a pretty hectic lifestyle. Apart from long hours on set, they also have to devote plenty of time to their body. Things get even tougher for them when they have to alter their body for a particular role as this brings a change to their complete eating and workout routine.

A good example of the same was Hrithik Roshan’s prep for the superhero flick Krrish. According to a report in a leading news portal, the actor hired celebrity nutritionist Marika Johansson for helping him achieve the body can be passed off as one of a superhero on screen. Whilein the film was evident that the move did pay off for the actor, he also had to cough up a reported figure of Rs 20 lakh for her services.

Another report now claims that Marikka has opened up her food service named Marika’s Healthy Kitchen. Her clientele includes the likes of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor among others.