Hrithik Roshan Loves Tiger Shroff’s Latest Post

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff created history at the box-office when they teamed up for War. Directed by Sidharth Anand, War was an all-out action that featured the two stars at their best as they showcased some dazzling moves and pulled off unbelievable action scenes with the utmost ease.

A lot of that was possible due to Hrithik and Tiger’s obsession with fitness. They are extremely disciplined when it comes to looking after their body and we often get a glimpse of the same on social media. Earlier today, Tiger took to his Instagram page and shared a super cool video. The video featured Tiger or rather Tigers (thanks to some cheeky video editing) pulling off some incredible moves. The actor’s caption for the video read, “Look who showed up to train before me today. #YouAreUnbelievable ðÂÂÂÂ¥ @shariquealy” Take a look at the post below.





While the comment section was flooded with people complimenting Tiger, what caught our attention was Hrithik Roshan’s comment on the video. Tiger’s War co-star left a simple, “Haha nice” along with liking the video.

Looks like the two share a pretty close bond even today.

