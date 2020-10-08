How world cities are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus cases are again on the rise in parts of Europe. But in other places, such as Hong Kong, the case counts are relatively steady. The contrasts around the world have produced a patchwork of regulations and restrictions from border to border. What’s allowed in one city is not in another. Washington Post correspondents and contributors across 16 cities are keeping a checklist.

A security guard in Beijing watches as students leave after taking the National College Entrance Examination in July. The test was delayed for a month because of coronavirus restrictions. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

What’s required, restricted or in force

masks required

police checks in place

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no curfew

no fines

In July, people enjoy Mauerpark in Berlin. For the German capital, the pandemic has been economically devastating, as its livelihood depends on partygoers and tourism. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Berlin

What’s required, restricted or in force

fines

police checks in place

widespread testing available

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

masks not required

no curfew

A vendor in July waits for customers at his market in Dubai. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Dubai

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

masks required

fines

police checks

What is not

retail businesses open

schools open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

A laborer eats lunch in a Hong Kong alleyway on July 30 after new restrictions allowing restaurants to serve only takeout were put in place. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong

What’s required, restricted or in force

masks required

fines

police checks in place

What is not

retail businesses open

widespread testing not available

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no curfew

A woman cools herself with a portable fan at a London Underground platform on July 31. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images )

London

What’s required, restricted or in force

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no fines

no police checks

no curfew

widespread testing not available

Masks are displayed at a shop in the center of Madrid on July 29. (Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images)

Madrid

What’s required, restricted or in force

masks required

widespread testing available

fines

police checks in place

What is not

schools open

retail businesses open

manufacturing open

dine-in restaurants open

schools open

no curfew

People on July 26 head to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City to attend the first Mass there following the resumption of activities. (Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico City

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

masks required

fines possible

What is not

widespread testing not available

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

retail businesses open

dine-in restaurants open

no police checks

A skateboarder performs a trick in front of a Vladimir Lenin monument in Moscow on July 27. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images )

Moscow

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

masks required

fines possible

police checks in place

What is not

retail businesses open

dine-in restaurants open

schools open

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

Legio Maria worshipers attend a prayer at their church in Nairobi on July 26. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Nairobi

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

schools closed

masks required

fines

police checks

curfew in place

What is not

most retail businesses open

outdoor exercise permitted

dine-in service open

manufacturing plants open

An employee sanitizes a movie theater in New Delhi on July 31, 2020. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

masks required

fines

police checks

widespread testing available

What is not

retail businesses open

no curfew

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

Parisians relax in the shade of the Tuileries Garden next to the Louvre Museum on July 31. (Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Paris

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

schools open

masks required

fines in place

What is not

retail businesses open

no police checks

dine-in service open

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no curfew

People enjoy the weather at Mirante do Leblon in Rio de Janeiro on July 26. (Andre Coelho/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

masks required

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

dine-in service open

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

no fines

no police checks

no curfew

People go on a bike tour on July 31 in Rome. (Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images)

Rome

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

fines

masks required

police checks in place

widespread testing available

What is not

retail businesses open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

Baseball fans enjoy a game July 26 at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Seoul

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

fines in place

masks required

schools closed

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing open

no police checks

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

People eat at a restaurant in Tokyo on July 31. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images )

Tokyo

What’s required, restricted or in force

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

masks not required

no fines

no police checks

no curfew

People experience an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit in Toronto on July 3. (Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images)

Toronto

What’s required, restricted or in force

fines

police checks in place

masks required

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

schools open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

About this story: Max Bearak in Nairobi, William Booth and Karla Adam in London, Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City, Terrence McCoy in Rio de Janeiro, Chico Harlan in Rome, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Pamela Rolfe in Madrid, Joanna Slater in New Delhi, Paul Schemm in Dubai, Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Simon Denyer in Tokyo, Gerry Shih in Taipei, Robyn Dixon in Moscow, James McAuley in Paris, Amanda Coletta in Toronto and Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.