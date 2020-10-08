How world cities are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Coronavirus cases are again on the rise in parts of Europe. But in other places, such as Hong Kong, the case counts are relatively steady. The contrasts around the world have produced a patchwork of regulations and restrictions from border to border. What’s allowed in one city is not in another. Washington Post correspondents and contributors across 16 cities are keeping a checklist.

mo

A security guard in Beijing watches as students leave after taking the National College Entrance Examination in July. The test was delayed for a month because of coronavirus restrictions. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • masks required
  • police checks in place

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no curfew
  • no fines
In July, people enjoy Mauerpark in Berlin. For the German capital, the pandemic has been economically devastating, as its livelihood depends on partygoers and tourism. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Berlin

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • fines
  • police checks in place
  • widespread testing available

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • masks not required
  • no curfew
A vendor in July waits for customers at his market in Dubai. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Dubai

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • schools open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew
A laborer eats lunch in a Hong Kong alleyway on July 30 after new restrictions allowing restaurants to serve only takeout were put in place. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks in place

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • widespread testing not available
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no curfew
A woman cools herself with a portable fan at a London Underground platform on July 31. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images )

London

What’s required, restricted or in force

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
  • widespread testing not available
Masks are displayed at a shop in the center of Madrid on July 29. (Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images)

Madrid

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • masks required
  • widespread testing available
  • fines
  • police checks in place

What is not

  • schools open
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing open
  • dine-in restaurants open
  • schools open
  • no curfew
People on July 26 head to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City to attend the first Mass there following the resumption of activities. (Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico City

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines possible

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew
  • retail businesses open
  • dine-in restaurants open
  • no police checks
A skateboarder performs a trick in front of a Vladimir Lenin monument in Moscow on July 27. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images )

Moscow

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • masks required
  • fines possible
  • police checks in place

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • dine-in restaurants open
  • schools open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew
Legio Maria worshipers attend a prayer at their church in Nairobi on July 26. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Nairobi

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks
  • curfew in place

What is not

  • most retail businesses open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • dine-in service open
  • manufacturing plants open
An employee sanitizes a movie theater in New Delhi on July 31, 2020. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks
  • widespread testing available

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • no curfew
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
Parisians relax in the shade of the Tuileries Garden next to the Louvre Museum on July 31. (Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Paris

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • schools open
  • masks required
  • fines in place

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • no police checks
  • dine-in service open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no curfew
People enjoy the weather at Mirante do Leblon in Rio de Janeiro on July 26. (Andre Coelho/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • masks required

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • dine-in service open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
People go on a bike tour on July 31 in Rome. (Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images)

Rome

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • fines
  • masks required
  • police checks in place
  • widespread testing available

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew
Baseball fans enjoy a game July 26 at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Seoul

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • fines in place
  • masks required
  • schools closed

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing open
  • no police checks
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew
People eat at a restaurant in Tokyo on July 31. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images )

Tokyo

What’s required, restricted or in force

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • masks not required
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
People experience an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit in Toronto on July 3. (Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images)

Toronto

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • fines
  • police checks in place
  • masks required

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • schools open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew

About this story: Max Bearak in Nairobi, William Booth and Karla Adam in London, Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City, Terrence McCoy in Rio de Janeiro, Chico Harlan in Rome, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Pamela Rolfe in Madrid, Joanna Slater in New Delhi, Paul Schemm in Dubai, Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Simon Denyer in Tokyo, Gerry Shih in Taipei, Robyn Dixon in Moscow, James McAuley in Paris, Amanda Coletta in Toronto and Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR