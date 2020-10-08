How world cities are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus cases are again on the rise in parts of Europe. But in other places, such as Hong Kong, the case counts are relatively steady. The contrasts around the world have produced a patchwork of regulations and restrictions from border to border. What’s allowed in one city is not in another. Washington Post correspondents and contributors across 16 cities are keeping a checklist.
mo
What’s required, restricted or in force
- masks required
- police checks in place
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no curfew
- no fines
Berlin
What’s required, restricted or in force
- fines
- police checks in place
- widespread testing available
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- masks not required
- no curfew
Dubai
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- masks required
- fines
- police checks
What is not
- retail businesses open
- schools open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
Hong Kong
What’s required, restricted or in force
- masks required
- fines
- police checks in place
What is not
- retail businesses open
- widespread testing not available
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no curfew
London
What’s required, restricted or in force
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no fines
- no police checks
- no curfew
- widespread testing not available
Madrid
What’s required, restricted or in force
- masks required
- widespread testing available
- fines
- police checks in place
What is not
- schools open
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing open
- dine-in restaurants open
- schools open
- no curfew
Mexico City
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines possible
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
- retail businesses open
- dine-in restaurants open
- no police checks
Moscow
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- masks required
- fines possible
- police checks in place
What is not
- retail businesses open
- dine-in restaurants open
- schools open
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
Nairobi
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines
- police checks
- curfew in place
What is not
- most retail businesses open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- dine-in service open
- manufacturing plants open
New Delhi
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines
- police checks
- widespread testing available
What is not
- retail businesses open
- no curfew
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
Paris
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- schools open
- masks required
- fines in place
What is not
- retail businesses open
- no police checks
- dine-in service open
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no curfew
Rio de Janeiro
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- masks required
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- dine-in service open
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no fines
- no police checks
- no curfew
Rome
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- fines
- masks required
- police checks in place
- widespread testing available
What is not
- retail businesses open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
Seoul
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- fines in place
- masks required
- schools closed
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing open
- no police checks
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
Tokyo
What’s required, restricted or in force
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- masks not required
- no fines
- no police checks
- no curfew
Toronto
What’s required, restricted or in force
- fines
- police checks in place
- masks required
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- schools open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
About this story: Max Bearak in Nairobi, William Booth and Karla Adam in London, Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City, Terrence McCoy in Rio de Janeiro, Chico Harlan in Rome, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Pamela Rolfe in Madrid, Joanna Slater in New Delhi, Paul Schemm in Dubai, Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Simon Denyer in Tokyo, Gerry Shih in Taipei, Robyn Dixon in Moscow, James McAuley in Paris, Amanda Coletta in Toronto and Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.