How to Watch the Apple Iphone 12 Event on October 13

Apple’s upcoming Hi, Speed iPhone 12 launch event is happening on October 13, and you (and everyone else on the planet) can get a ringside seat right at home. Next week, Apple will take the wraps off the iPhone 12 series, its newest mobile handset and the first 5G-capable iPhone. Curious yet? There are several easy ways to watch the event.

When is it?

Apple’s Hi, Speed event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, and will begin streaming online at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. ET). Apple tends not to waste much time at these events, but put aside at least one hour to watch the event.

How to watch

There are a number of ways to watch the event, and how you’ll watch will depend on what devices you have access to at the time. Rest assured, there should be an option for you.

Apple Events website

The Apple Events website, run from the Apple website, lets you watch the event live on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, or any other device that can run a web browser. You can watch from your favorite browser, including Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other major browsers. Just navigate to Apple’s Event website at the time designated for your geographical zone. You can even go to the site today to put an event reminder on your calendar.

YouTube

Apple’s live event will also be available on YouTube. The YouTube broadcast gives you ultimate flexibility in how and on what medium to view. YouTube runs on all platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Apple has already posted a URL link for the October 13 event on the social media site, which you can now visit and set an event reminder via YouTube.

Apple TV app

On or before October 13, you will see an ‌Apple TV‌ app section for the event livestream, which you can view on any device that runs the ‌Apple TV‌ app. This lets you watch the proceedings on Apple TV‌, your iPhone or iPad, your desktop Mac, and some smart TVs. If you own an ‌Apple TV‌, the ‌Apple TV‌ app makes it easy to locate and watch. Apple hasn’t updated the ‌Apple TV‌ app with the new event just yet, but it’s coming soon.

What to expect

We expect Apple to launch five new iPhone models, including a standard iPhone 12, a larger iPhone 12 Max, an iPhone 12 Pro, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. An iPhone 12 Mini will also appear, aimed at the smaller handset crowd as a replacement for the old iPhone SE. All of the new phones will feature Apple’s newest A14 chip and even a design update, possibly featuring a more angular design with less bezel and more screen. The new models may also sport refreshed cameras.

As for when you may be able to get your mitts on a new phone, the rumor mill has been cranking that only the standard iPhone 12 models likely will be available soon — maybe even the next week — while the Pro models may drop a couple of weeks later.

It’s possible that Apple will take the occasion to launch some other highly-anticipated items like AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, a Tile rival AirTags tracking device, and a more affordable HomePod Mini smart speaker. This may or may not be behind Apple’s recent removal of third-party speakers and headphones from Apple Store shelves.

