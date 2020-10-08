How the Lakers have built their NBA Finals lead

By winning Game 4, the Lakers established a stranglehold in the series, taking a 3-1 lead — an advantage LeBron James has never squandered before in his extensive playoff history. While the Heat, like seemingly every other basketball team in the world, don’t have an answer for the league’s most potent duo of James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ shooting and rebounding have been vital to their success.

Los Angeles finished in the bottom third of the NBA during the regular season, connecting on just 11.0 threes per game. In the Finals, that number has skyrocketed to 14.8. The Lakers’ increased volume in threes can be partially attributed to Miami’s defensive gameplan; the Heat’s swarming zone scheme can be prone to yielding threes. However, the most substantial factor is their ball movement, spearheaded by their two stars.

The Lakers have taken 86 wide-open threes (threes in which the closest defender is more than six feet away) throughout the first four games. That number easily bests the 50 that they have conceded to the Heat defensively. More importantly, the Lakers have converted on these looks shooting 38% compared to Miami’s 32. In Game 4, their inability to knock down the simplest of looks is what cost them the game.