How MessageBird became a tricorn

These names have been the center of the conversation in pandemic : Zoom and Shopify.

More recently, another name has also made it into the pandemic vocabulary: Twilio. The email-marketing and customer-service company was valued at about $15 billion a year ago. Now, it’s worth $46 billion as investors bet that droves of businesses will turn to technology to communicate with customers.

That thinking has now taken MessageBird, a Dutch competitor of Twilio, to unicorn status. On Thursday, the company revealed that it had raised $200 million in funding led by Spark Capital—pushing its valuation to $3 billion.

“Our perspective is this area [of customer engagement] is so large and important that the company is well-positioned to have a critical role, no matter what it looks like,” says Spark Capital Partner Will Reed, who led the investment in MessageBird. “Twilio has executed extremely well in the U.S. market. What got us so excited is the strength of MessageBird for the rest of the world.”

Spark Capital has led mega rounds before (a $200 million in Niantic among them), but this is the firm’s largest first check to a company. Even though Reed has been tracking the company for years, it was an especially competitive deal as “the growth landscape is hot, and this category is hot,” he says.

