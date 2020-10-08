How do you lose an ‘S.N.L.’ gig? Ask Morgan Wallen.

Morgan Wallen, a country musician who was scheduled to perform on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, won’t be appearing on the show after all, citing its coronavirus protocols.

Mr. Wallen made the announcement Wednesday in an Instagram post after he was seen in videos last weekend showing him celebrating in Tuscaloosa after a football victory by the University of Alabama.

In these clips, which appeared on TikTok and elsewhere, Mr. Wallen can be seen drinking shots, kissing fans and mingling in groups while not wearing a mask or following other social-distancing guidelines.

In the video he posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Mr. Wallen said that he was speaking from a hotel room in New York.