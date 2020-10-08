How Bears quarterback Nick Foles earned his NSFW nickname

The Bears have moved on from Mitch Trubisky and proceeded with Nick Foles as their starting quarterback, which means you might see a NSFW nickname pop up on your Twitter timelines.

Foles has earned the nickname Big Dick Nick, or BDN for short, during his career. It originally started when he was on the Eagles roster, and as you might imagine the fans in Philadelphia loved it. Foles was a beloved quarterback in Philly after he filled in and led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

While Foles is no longer in Philly, the nickname has stuck with him for a couple of reasons. For one, it rhymes, which is always a great element to a nickname. Another reason is because it does not fit Foles at all. He’s a very religious person who has been praised for his charity work and work around the community.

But while the nickname is humorous, it also has an origin story.

(Getty Images)

How did Nick Foles get his nickname?

Nick Foles earned the BDN moniker thanks to a Reddit post by one of his former teammates. In 2014, then a linebacker on the Eagles, Connor Barwin was doing a Reddit AMA where he answered questions from fans. He was able to select which questions to answer, and for some reason decided to answer one about penis sizes.

Here is the interaction:

Question: One factoid I’ll never have access to: Biggest wiener in the locker room? My sleeper picks are Alex ‘Moose Knuckle’ Henery and Nasty Nate Allen. Your astute clarification would be appreciated. Barwin: Doesn’t the internet know it’s Nick Foles?

The best part about that interaction is that Barwin answered on the official Eagles Reddit account, so it looks like the team was making that statement.

Barwin also added in his comment that fellow teammate Evan Mathis did “not condone” that reply.

In addition to Barwin’s claim, Deadspin also added in a 2018 blog post that they’ve heard while Foles was in college he had the BDN nickname. Deadspin said Foles also gained the nickname “Footlong Foles” while in college. However, it’s tough to know the legitimacy of these claims.

The Philly Voice reached out to Barwin in 2019 to see if he had anything to add to his initial comment. However, he simply told the publication, “I think I’ll just leave it there. Happy as hell for him!”

Another of Foles’ previous Eagles teammates also joined in the joke, potentially confirming the size. Lane Johnson made a joke about Foles leaving behind a … well the joke is obvious.

There was also a joke from former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long who tweeted to Bears running back Tarik Cohen shortly after the Foles-to-Chicago news broke. Long told Cohen to “keep his camera away,” referring to the time Cohen accidentially filmed Long’s gentleman area.