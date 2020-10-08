Hockey Diversity Alliance cuts ties with NHL

The Hockey Diversity Alliance has ended its relationship with the NHL, blasting the league for focusing on “performative public relations efforts” rather than putting in the actual work to fight “systemic racism in hockey.”

“The HDA is grateful for the support from the public we received,” the organization told TSN. “Unfortunately, the support we hoped (to get) from the NHL was not delivered and instead the NHL focused on performative public relations efforts that seemed aimed at quickly moving past important conversations about race needed in the game. We have waited many months for a response to the common sense HDA pledge we proposed and it is clear that the NHL is not prepared to make any measurable commitments to end systemic racism in hockey.”

The HDA says that rather than work with the league, it will instead try to fight for diversity on its own, hoping to fight for racial equality in the NHL. The organization was created in June in response to the police shooting of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests. The players say the HDA will serve as a way to promote racial equality in a league that is overwhelmingly white and has often been accused of gate-keeping against non-white players.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and former NHL player Akim Aliu will co-lead the HDA, with Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, former Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris Stewart and former Washington Capitals forward Joel Ward will serve as board members.