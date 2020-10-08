Here’s how Rhea Chakraborty kept herself busy in jail

Rhea Chakraborty was given bail by the Bombay High Court yesterday. The actress was taken into custody a month ago after the Narcotics Control Bureau said that she was involved in consumption and procurement of drugs. However, the High Court ruled out her being part of a drug syndicate. Talking to a leading news channel, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “I personally went to jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail.”

He added, “She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests.” Though Rhea has been granted bail, her brother Showik is still in custody. Keep watching this space for more updates.