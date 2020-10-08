Has Terry Bradshaw Officially Lost It in Quarantine?!

Despite being upset about the news, Rachel remained committed to moving on throughout the episode. Her sisters even set her up on several dating apps, but between her seeing potential matches with jobs like “professional cat snuggler” and discovering Erin and Lacey made her screen name “Farm Girl,” Rachel seemed to give up hope.

Terry, as always, came in with some reassuring advice.

“Don’t let it harden your heart,” he told her. “Don’t give up on love.”

“You’re just gonna have to be patient,” Terry added, noting that while he could introduce her to a few “football guys,” he’s “honestly kind of scared” of what she’d do to them.

Meanwhile, everyone else was scared of the alleged ghost that resided in Terry’s house.