Greenlane Renewables Signs $7.7 Million System Supply Contract for Brightmark RNG project in Florida

Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 100 biogas upgrading units supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greelanerenewables.com.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to, Greenlane supplying biogas upgrading systems for Brighmark's Sobek RNG project utilizing Greenlane's pressure swing adsorption (PSA) systems for dairy farm applications in the United States; the resulting renewable natural gas being injected into the natural gas pipeline; the project generating sufficient amounts of RNG upon completion; order fulfilment starting immediately; and that there will be future opportunities to work together with Brightmark.

