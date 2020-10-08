Grading each team at the quarter mark of the season

The NFL season is often separated into quarters by coaches as they evaluate their season, so it’s only appropriate that we grade each team after four weeks. Here’s a look at how all 32 teams have fared so far.
Billy Hardiman / USA Today Sports Images
Arizona started the year 2-0, including an impressive win at San Francisco, but have lost consecutive games to the Lions and Panthers. The DeAndre Hopkins acquisition has worked out splendidly, and Kyler Murray has been unstoppable on the ground, but the defense continues to be a work in progress. They were gashed for 444 yards against a Panthers offense without Christian McCaffrey in Week 4.
Dale Zanine / USA Today Sports Images
It’s the same old story for Atlanta, unfortunately. The offense is well above average again, led by Matt Ryan’s 1,246 yards passing and seven touchdowns, but the defense is in shambles, leading to a 0-4 start. The team has allowed at least 30 points in every game, and blew double-digit leads to the Cowboys and Bears. If Dan Quinn lasts the entire season, it could be a miracle.
Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images
As they did last season, the Ravens continue to blowout bad teams, with wins by 32, 17, and 14 against Cleveland, Houston, and Washington. Unfortunately, they were embarrassed by the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 3, as both the defense and Lamar Jackson’s passing were exposed. Anything short of a Super Bowl will be a disappointment for this squad, and they still have work to do.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
Buffalo was considered a strong possibility to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995, but now even a Super Bowl could be in reach based on how the team has performed through four weeks. Sean McDermott’s squad is 4-0 with Josh Allen suddenly performing at an MVP level, completing 71% of his passes with 12 passing touchdowns and three more on the ground. Stefon Diggs looks like the star that the passing game was missing, and the defense is still holding its ground. A home showdown against the Chiefs in Week 6 should be a true measuring stick.
Jim Dedmon / USA Today Sports Images
With massive defensive turnover and two weeks without Christian McCaffrey, the fact that Matt Rhule’s squad enters Week 5 at 2-2 is incredible. The team has defeated the Chargers and Cardinals in consecutive games, with Teddy Bridgewater being the stable game manager the team expected. The defense is at least holding its ground, allowing 25.5 points per game.
Mike Dinovo / USA Today Sports Images
It’s rare that a 3-1 team has already benched its quarterback and had as much trouble on offense as the Bears. They beat the Lions in Week 1 due to a dropped D’Andre Swift pass at the end of the game, just held on against the Giants in Week 2, and needed a great Nick Foles comeback to beat Atlanta in Week 3. Foles struggled against a better defense in the Colts during Week 4, the team’s first loss. The defense remains the team’s backbone, allowing only 20.3 points per game, but it remains to be seen if the offense can do enough to keep up with Green Bay in the NFC North.
Sam Greene / USA Today Sports Images
After going 2-14 last season, Cincinnati has almost reached last year’s win total at 1-2-1 through four games. Joe Burrow has had some rookie hiccups, but the No. 1 overall draft choice has been as advertised with 1,121 yards passing and six touchdowns behind a shaky offensive line. Joe Mixon also has over 400 yards from scrimmage after a big Week 4 performance vs. Jacksonville, and the defense looks at least adequate, for a change.
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
What a difference a coach can make. After a brutal 38-6 loss at Baltimore in Week 1, the Browns have turned their fortunes around with three straight wins and huge offensive performances against Cincinnati, Washington, and Dallas. It’s too soon to say that Baker Mayfield is fixed, but he has played well after a poor Week 1. The running game also looks terrific, but Nick Chubb’s knee injury does put more pressure on Kareem Hunt. The defense is a work in progress, especially after allowing 481 passing yards at Dallas.
Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images
Dallas has played a tough schedule, but that’s no excuse for what has been a putrid defense. They allowed 39 points vs. Atlanta, 38 points at Seattle, and 49 points vs. Cleveland in consecutive weeks. Another injury to Leighton Vander Esch has certainly hurt, and the changes in the second have also been a problem. Fortunately, Dak Prescott is playing his best football with a bevy of weapons around him with an amazing 1,690 yards passing and touchdowns, and the NFC East remains terrible. The Cowboys have plenty of time to get back on track, but it’s hard to see this team advancing far in the playoffs unless there are big changes on defense.
Danielle Parhizkaran / USA Today Sports Images
You have to feel for head coach Vic Fangio. He didn’t get an NFL head coaching job until age 61, and he’s had constant bad luck. Von Miller was lost before Week 1, and the injuries have continued with Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay, and A.J. Bouye, among others. The Broncos did pull out a Week 4 win at the Jets with third-string quarterback Brett Rypien, showing that they still have some fight.
Raj Mehta / USA Today Sports Images
The Lions have too much talent to be this bad. They’re now 1-3, with the lone win a 26-23 victory over Arizona in Week 3. Matt Patricia’s defense continues to fail, while Matthew Stafford’s play has been up and down after missing the second half of last season with a back injury. The return of Kenny Golladay from injury really helps, and perhaps the Lions can put together a streak after their Week 5 bye week, with winnable games at Jacksonville and Atlanta.
Benny Sieu / USA Today Sports Images
The Packers were heavily criticized for their lack of moves in the offseason, but great coaching from Matt LaFleur and elite play from Aaron Rodgers have overcome any talent deficiencies. The team is 4-0 and has won every game by at least a touchdown, with Rodgers completing over 70% of his passes for 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also put up those numbers despite multiple major injuries to his receivers. The offense ranks tops in the league, averaging 38 points per game, and the Pack are becoming an NFC favorite.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
The expectations were extremely high in Houston after Bill O’Brien went all-in, trading away several high draft picks over the last two years and spending big money. The start of the team’s schedule was brutal, but Houston also didn’t look ready to begin the season and have clearly missed DeAndre Hopkins. O’Brien was fired after a 0-4 start, with a team that has a -46 point differential. Deshaun Watson deserves better, but that will be tough in the near future with the team lacking their first and second-round draft choices in 2021.
Colin Boyle / USA Today Sports Images
The Colts suffered a shocking 27-20 defeat at Jacksonville in Week 1, but it’s been smooth sailing since then. The defense has been absolutely dominant, allowing a combined 28 points over the last three games, while Philip Rivers has been efficient on offense. The team would like more than 3.8 yards per carry from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor and are seeing a continued decline from T.Y. Hilton, but Indy is back in AFC contention.
Joseph Maiorana / USA Today Sports Images
The Jags were supposed to be the laughingstock of the league this season, but broke out of the gate with a big win against the Colts. Since then they’ve lost to Tennessee, Miami, and Cincinnati, making that opening win look like a fluke. The offense has shown some surprising flash with Gardner Minshew completing 72% of his passes and undrafted rookie running back James Robinson averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Unfortunately, the defense looks out-manned after losing significant talent over the last three seasons.
Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images
The Chiefs have looked spectacular at times and just above average at other points in their four wins. Justin Herbert and the Chargers brought the Chiefs to overtime in Week 2, and the Patriots gave KC trouble without Cam Newton in Week 4. However, KC looked unstoppable at Baltimore in Week 3, and the defense has continued to play well after finishing 2019 strong. There’s no question the Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorite again, but they’d like more consistency going forward.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The expectations were sky high for the Raiders in Jon Gruden’s third season with the move to Vegas. After shocking the Saints in their Vegas stadium opener, the Raiders were blasted by the Patriots and Bills. A date at Kansas City in Week 5 will likely put Vegas at 2-3 entering their bye. That’s hardly what the Raiders wanted, and the defense continues to struggle, allowing 30 points per game. If there is one area to get excited, it’s Derek Carr’s play, completing nearly 74% of his passes and no throwing an interception through four games.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The Chargers entered the year with loads of talent but questions at quarterback after moving on from Philip Rivers. Their 1-3 record doesn’t seem like a great result, but the team took Kansas City and Tampa Bay to the limit with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert after Tyrod Taylor suffered a lung injury. The Chargers have also lost star safety Derwin James and running back Austin Ekeler. Herbert’s play has been a major bright spot in what was realistically a rebuilding year.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
Just one year removed from representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, the Rams look like they’re back. They’re a questionable pass interference call at Buffalo away from being 4-0, and the defense has mostly excellent with new coordinator Brandon Staley. The running back committee has also worked out well, particularly the play of Darrell Henderson. The NFC West looks like a major dogfight between the Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers.
Allen Eyestone / USA Today Sports Images
Miami was active during the offseason, and the squad is clearly improved despite their 1-3 record. They’ve been able to hang around in all of their games, showing a vastly improved defense that has allowed only 24 points per game (12th best). It’s still a matter of time before first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick, especially with Fitzpatrick throwing five interceptions already.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
Minnesota has produced some duds early in the year, but they finally got back on track last week with their first win of the season, at Houston. The defense has been a major issue with an injury to Danielle Hunter and big changes in the secondary, allowing over 31 points per game. Kirk Cousins has been able to get on track, with rookie Justin Jefferson doing a great job filling Stefon Diggs’ shoes. Dalvin Cook is also averaging 5.7 yards per carry. The secondary is about to face even bigger challenges with games against Seattle, Atlanta, and Green Bay in their next three.
David Butler II / USA Today Sports Images
The Patriots remained favored in the NFC East entering the year despite the loss of Tom Brady and several key defensive players due largely to Bill Belichick. He’s continued to work his magic, including holding the Chiefs without a touchdown for the entire first half in Week 4, and Cam Newton played extremely well before contracting COVID-19 last week. Newton’s absence could up-end the team’s season, but they’ve looked like a contender with him in the lineup.
Tim Fuller / USA Today Sports Images
Anything short of a Super Bowl would be a disappointment in what could be Drew Brees’ final season, but the Saints haven’t played nearly up to that standard. An ankle injury to Michael Thomas has been a big issue, but Brees also hasn’t challenged down the field very often. The defense has also suddenly struggled, allowing 30.8 points per contest, which was a big reason for the team’s two losses.
Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports Images
No one said the start of Joe Judge’s tenure would be easy. However, a season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley early in the year has made the development of Daniel Jones even more difficult, and the offense is dead last with 11.8 points per game. A Week 5 game at Dallas is a chance for the offense to show something, but this team looks to be going nowhere fast.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
By the end of Adam Gase’s tenure in Miami, the organization was in disarray. He’s gotten to that point much quicker in New York. The Jets have been non-competitive so far with a -66 point differential. The long list of injuries hasn’t helped, but New York lacked talent even before the season started. It would be a surprise if Gase lasts until the end of the season, and the organization has done a disservice to third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
Injuries were a big problem for the Eagles last year, and the issues have arguably been worse in 2020. The team is now without 60% of its offensive line, and has also lost their top three wide receivers and tight end Dallas Goedert. With all those issues, it should come as no surprise that Carson Wentz is seeing ghosts and has seven interceptions already. The team is hopeful that a big Week 4 win against an injury-plagued 49ers team can put them on the right track, and Philly is somehow first in the NFC East at 1-2-1.
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
There’s not much more we can ask of the Steelers than a 3-0 start, even if their early schedule has been suspect. The defense continues to perform well, and the offense is getting big plays with the return of Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have likely circle their Week 7 date at Baltimore as a big challenge, but even their Week 6 game vs. Cleveland could be difficult.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
The 49ers have been incredibly unlucky with injuries early this season. They’ve been without nearly all of their key players at one point or another through four weeks, and are prepared to be without defensive end Nick Bosa for the entire season. Even at 2-2, the Week 1 loss vs. Arizona was still a disappointment, and their October and November schedule isn’t as forgiving with games vs. the Rams, at New England, at Seattle, vs. Green Bay, and at the Saints consecutively. Kyle Shanahan should win Coach of the Year if he’s able to return to the playoffs in spite of the team’s injuries and schedule challenges.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
Seattle has finally “let Russ cook” and are seeing the dividends. He’s a clear favorite for MVP, completing 75% of his passes for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns, with the offense averaging 35.5 points per game. The early schedule has still helped the team go 4-0, and the defense has had its fair share of issues without much of a pass rush. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will be able to close out better opponents.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
The Bucs had huge expectations after adding Tom Brady in the offense. After slipping up against the Saints in Week 1, Tampa Bay has played three sub-par teams in a row and gotten on track. The wide receiver group has been banged up, but Tom Brady is still having fun with 1,122 yards passing and 11 touchdowns. It’s the defense that could push the Bucs to the next level, though, allowing only 23 points per game so far. As expected, Tampa Bay looks like a major NFC contender.
Brad Rempel / USA Today Sports Images
The Titans started 3-0, but their biggest challenges are ahead after a COVID-19 outbreak that postponed their Week 4 game and could keep several notable players out for multiple weeks, including Adam Humphries, Jeffery Simmons, and Kristian Fulton. It also should be noted that Tennessee has won their three games by a combined six points. Ryan Tannehill has remained efficient despite an early injury to A.J. Brown, but there are multiple reasons for concern.
Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images
Washington opened their season with a shocking win vs. Philadelphia, but they haven’t been competitive since then. Just in his second season, Dwayne Haskins is already on the cusp of being benched, and the defense has allowed at least 30 points in three straight games. Head coach Ron Rivera knew this would be a rebuild when he took the job, and there haven’t been any early surprises.