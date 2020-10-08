Grading each team at the quarter mark of the season

Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images

Dallas has played a tough schedule, but that’s no excuse for what has been a putrid defense. They allowed 39 points vs. Atlanta, 38 points at Seattle, and 49 points vs. Cleveland in consecutive weeks. Another injury to Leighton Vander Esch has certainly hurt, and the changes in the second have also been a problem. Fortunately, Dak Prescott is playing his best football with a bevy of weapons around him with an amazing 1,690 yards passing and touchdowns, and the NFC East remains terrible. The Cowboys have plenty of time to get back on track, but it’s hard to see this team advancing far in the playoffs unless there are big changes on defense.