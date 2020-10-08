Giuliana Rancic Has Something to Say and It Just Might Save Your Life

When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my 30s, I was perfectly healthy and had no family history, so you can imagine the shock I felt.

I knew if I could get it, anyone could get it. That realization, combined with my job on E! that gives me an incredible platform to reach millions of women around the world, is what drove me to go public.

When I hear women say they got their first mammogram or they do breast checks more regularly because of my story, I am reminded that sharing my story was absolutely the right decision. To help change a life or save a life, I would share it all over again in a heartbeat.

It’s important to know what your body looks and feels like so that if a change occurs, you will have a better chance of recognizing the change. It’s never too late or too soon to start self-exams. How about right now?

