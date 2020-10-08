Get To Know The Gorgeous Ms. Blake Lively

The star of Gossip Girl is one stunning face that is so recognizable throughout the world. Blake Lively really seems like she has absolutely everything going for her, a successful career, a wonderful husband family & kids, and of course she is a real-life heroine too. Lively was born in Los Angeles in 1987 and from a very young age was exposed to the entertainment industry, which is why she began her career at age 10. This stylish mother is one successful woman, but fans might not know everything about her. Keep scrolling to find out some of the interesting facts that not many people are aware of.

She Has A Major Sweet-Tooth

Believe it or not but a lot of celebrities really do have at least one weakness. And For Ms. Lively its that she loves to indulge in sweet treats and oftentimes can’t hold back. She’s just super lucky that she can still stay slim or perhaps she just has a good metabolism. However, she makes it known that she does work hard to keep herself looking good and in the best shape possible.

Leonardo DiCaprio VS Ryan Reynolds

How many women can say they dated Leonardo DiCaprio and dumped him, only to land up with someone just has gorgeous? Probably not too many, right? Well, the beautiful Blake Lively is one of those women. Despite DiCaprio’s amazing good looks, fame, and net worth, it appeared that Ryan Reynolds was a much better match for Blake. We definitely think she made the right decisions because she and Ryan certainly look like the perfect couple. We can only wonder if Leo was heartbroken.

She Has An Incredible Net Worth

Blake is a successful actress, she is well known for starring in The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants, Gossip Girl and The Town. So naturally, it would make sense that shes racked up a heavy amount of money. The gorgeous superstar is said to worth an estimated of $30 million. That’s totally impressive and it doesn’t look like she’ll be stopping her career anytime soon.

Her Family Is Everything

The blonde beauty is mother to 3 adorable daughters, Inez, James, and Betty. She has admitted that it is not easy being a parent and a working mom, however, she would never trade parenthood for anything else in the world. Both she and her husband Ryan have said that they want many children and a big family. Thye have also stated that both of them will never work at the same , making sure one of them is always around to take care of their kids.

Martha Stewart Is Her Idol

On more than one occasion, Blake has voiced the fact her idol is none other than Martha Stewart. Yip, you did just read correctly. As we mentioned earlier she has a massive sweet tooth and loves to bake, Blake has said her inspiration comes from Martha Stewart as she is so into her vibe. She even stated that Martha acted as her ‘fairy godmother’ during her wedding to Ryan Reynolds. “Our wedding was becoming a disaster, and we didn’t know what to do, so we called Martha! She said, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll handle it.’ She sent her team down to save us.” Wow, who would’ve guessed that?