Gary Cherone Calls News of Eddie Van Halen’s Death ‘a Freight Train for Everybody’

Devastated by the loss, the former Van Halen singer remembers the first time he met his ex-bandmate and how the guitarist went out of his way to make him feel comfortable.

Former Van Halen singer Gary Cherone was so shocked to learn of Eddie Van Halen‘s death he had to take a day to gather his thoughts before he could offer up a tribute.

The Extreme star, who lived out a dream when he joined his favorite high school band in 1996, tells Billboard he unplugged his phone on Tuesday (October 06), because he didn’t have the words to explain how he felt.

“I couldn’t talk,” he says. “I was texting people just hearts. I couldn’t respond to them.”

Now, in an interview with the outlet, he recalls meeting Van Halen for the first time, “I didn’t get the chance to meet Eddie until my audition… I will always hold it close to my heart that Eddie and I hit it off on day one. He made me feel comfortable, and he went out of his way to make me feel comfortable. As the years went on, I saw him do that to everyone else. He knew people were meeting Van Halen and Eddie; he knew who he was and how people could get funny around the king.”

“I remember on my first day how he extended himself to me, and how he was just a regular guy. We ended up being kindred spirits.”

“I thought I was just gonna spend the weekend with Van Halen and go home to Boston and tell my friends, ‘I sang Jump!’ and that would be it. Little did I know that I would be there for the next three years… I pretty much lived at his (Van Halen) guest house and we became very close.”

Cherone insists he was still in awe of his new friend, adding, “When Eddie came on the scene, it changed the landscape. There was no one after him that wasn’t affected by him. To this day, I think he was the last watershed moment in guitar. You talk about Hendrix, Page, and Clapton… I think Eddie remained the king. There were great players after the fact, without a doubt, but never was there anybody who changed the game like he did.”

After Cherone left the band, he and Eddie remained friends and kept in touch for a couple of years until they drifted apart.

“About five years ago, I just reached out and he immediately responded,” the singer recalls. “We reconnected and kept in touch ever since. We kind of picked up where we left off, as far as being friends. I would keep in touch with him over the years. I think the last time we were in contact was maybe a couple months ago.”

“In the back of my head, I knew he was fighting cancer for quite a few years. Everyone knew something was going on. But it’s a very tight camp, a very small circle. Everybody who knew him respected that. Some knew more than others, but regardless, yesterday was a freight train for everybody. I include myself as a fan. It was devastating. And my heart went out to the guitar players that followed in his footsteps. The music world alone is bigger than life. It’s a tough loss.”

Sharon Osbourne has also paid her respects recalling all the time Van Halen spent on the road with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

“Van Halen’s first big tour was supporting Black Sabbath and they went around the world with Sabbath,” she said on her show “The Talk” on Wednesday (October 07). “When they were touring in England, Ozzy took them to his local pub in the middle of the countryside, where Ozzy lived and it was full of farmers and local people.”

“Ozzy and Van Halen were on a festival in Germany and in those days, you always just stayed in the same hotel and we were all in the bar late. Eddie and Ozzy were drinking up a storm and just telling jokes. Suddenly, David Lee Roth came in and he’s doing his kicks and singing and shaking his hair around… To cut a long shot story short, he really got on our nerves, so Ozzy got a pair of scissors and every time he’d (David) fly his hair around, Ozzy would go snip, snip, snip! In the end, Eddie goes, ‘Oh no man, that’s enough, that’s enough’. Anyway missed he is. He has done so much for music, but we have his music and it will live on forever.”

And fellow guitar hero Ritchie Blackmore has also paid his respects, calling Van Halen “a brilliant guitarist who started a technique of guitar playing which was emulated by a whole generation of guitarists.”

The former Deep Purple and Rainbow star adds, “He was one of the nicest musicians I ever met in the music business. Very shy and not at all conceited about his ability as a guitar player. Frank Zappa said he (Eddie) reinvented the guitar. I agree. He will be sadly missed but his brilliant legacy will always be remembered. The ultimate guitar hero.”