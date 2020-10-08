French appeals court confirms antitrust body’s order to Google By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company’s office complexes in Irvine, California
PARIS () – A French appeals court on Thursday confirmed the country’s antitrust authority’s order to U.S. tech firm Google (NASDAQ:) to pay French publishing companies and news agencies for their content.
France’s competition authority ruled in April that Google had to pay French publishing companies and news agencies for re-using their content.
