France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.61% By .com

.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.61% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index climbed 0.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were Capgemini SE (PA:), which rose 5.32% or 5.65 points to trade at 111.80 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 4.51% or 1.42 points to end at 32.96 and Atos SE (PA:) was up 2.59% or 1.76 points to 69.66 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which fell 1.12% or 3.00 points to trade at 264.50 at the close. Kering SA (PA:) declined 1.11% or 6.50 points to end at 576.50 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was down 0.86% or 3.55 points to 407.20.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Klepierre SA (PA:) which rose 5.50% to 12.75, Capgemini SE (PA:) which was up 5.32% to settle at 111.80 and Elior Group (PA:) which gained 4.71% to close at 4.05.

The worst performers were Lagardere SCA (PA:) which was down 2.85% to 27.28 in late trade, Tarkett (PA:) which lost 1.84% to settle at 12.25 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 1.79% to 137.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 358 to 194 and 100 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 1.67% to 23.73.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.08% or 1.55 to $1889.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 3.18% or 1.27 to hit $41.22 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 3.33% or 1.40 to trade at $43.39 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.1754, while EUR/GBP fell 0.19% to 0.9083.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 93.657.