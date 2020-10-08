Former WNBA Star Cappie Pondexter Found Safe After Being Reported Missing for Second Time

WENN/Eugene Powers

Her representative, Charles Walton III, announces the good news through a statement issued on Twitter, thanking those ‘who helped us get the word out and who sent love and prayers.’

Cappie Pondexter has been found safe and sound after she reportedly went missing for the second time following her arrest. Her representative, Charles Walton III, announced the good news through a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, October 8.

“We have located Cappie Pondexter and she is now safe,” he said on the blue bird app, before thanking those “who helped us get the word out and who sent love and prayers. The power of the Lord is real. Please respect Cappie and her families privacy during this time. God Bless.”

He then added that it “has been an extremely long week for us all. Her family and friends ask that their privacy be respected at this time. Thank you for helping us spread the word and helping us find Cappie. God bless you all. We are truly grateful. Make sure you always check on your friends.”

The first round of media reports that Pondexter was missing began earlier this week, when police were alerted that the athlete had not been heard for days following her arrest on battery charges. It was eventually discovered that she did not have her identification and refused to give her name to the police, causing her to be booked as “Jane Doe”. Because of that, police filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday night.

Later, on the following day, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that she had been in police custody all along. “She’s actually not missing any longer. She’s been released from jail a couple hours ago. … She was arrested for battery from a private person arrest,” a spokesman for LAPD said on Thursday morning.

Reports that she was missing resurfaced shortly after she was released from custody, but she had been found by evening.