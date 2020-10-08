Fisherman killed after boat capsizes in Indonesia

A fisherman has been killed by a crocodile , after the creature capsized his boat in Indonesia.

The 35-year-old was in the boat with his grandfather, on the Bungin River in South Sumatra, according to the Jakarta Post .

They were taking a fishing net from the water when the crocodile hit the boat, throwing them into the water, police told the newspaper.

A crocodile killed a fisherman after capsizing a boat in Indonesia. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man, called Rustam, “was mauled by the crocodile”, Singsang Police Chief, First Inspector Bambang Wiyono said.

His 75-year old grandfather managed to swim to the river bank.

Other fishermen rushed to help, but the crocodile had dragged Rustam’s body away.

It was found hours later.

Police warned people not to fish alone in the river.

Meanwhile, an Indian man was killed by a crocodile while swimming in a river.

Kanti Vasava, 50, was attacked in the country’s Orsang River, in Gujurat in the country’s west, and as he tried to escape, the creature dragged him away, the Mumbai Mirror reports.

Villages heard his cries and tried to hit the crocodile, but it wouldn’t release him, and bit off one of his hands, the paper said.

A police spokesperson told the paper: “Although villagers tried scaring it, the crocodile did not move.

“Later the villagers went in a canoe and brought the body back, after scaring the crocodile.