FBI thwarts plot to kidnap Michigan governor: affidavit By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about a state flooding issue in May 2020

() – The FBI stopped a plot to overthrow the Michigan state government and kidnap its governor, Gretchen Whitmer, that involved reaching out to a militia group, according to a federal affidavit.

The operation will be announced at a press conference of law enforcement officials at 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids, which will be attended by Attorney General Dana Nessel and others.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR