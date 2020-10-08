Father Refuses To Break Window Of Hot Car To Save His Dying 1 Yr Old

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A Las Vegas father has been charged with child abuse leading to substantial bodily harm, and has learned that many on social media are now calling him the WORST FATHER IN THE WORLD!

Sidney Deal, 27, was arrested on Monday after his one-year-old daughter was found dead in a hot car.

DIDDY COMES OUT AND SUPPORTS TRUMP – WTF????

Police say Sidney refused to break his car window – and free baby Sayah from the hot car, where she was trapped for about an hour. And has confirmed that the poor child died as a result.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR