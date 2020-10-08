Everything We Know About The Bachelorette’s Big Twist

While Clare reportedly left with her first impression rose winner, ABC did confirm that we’ll get to a rose ceremony in the first episode when they announced the names of the men Clare got to choose from.

“At the end of the night, 23 lucky bachelors remain to toast the Bachelorette, with hearts overflowing and romantic adventures yet to come,” the premiere description reads. “Will Clare open her heart once more and find the man of her dreams who will love her back? And on this special premiere night, Bachelor Nation will be rewarded with the first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.”

Chris also promised a supertease that’s going to make our minds explode, so it sounds like the twist will first be teased in the season trailer at the end of the premiere.