European shares near three-week high on U.S. stimulus hopes

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

() – European stocks resumed gains on Thursday, inching closer to a three-week high on expectations of a targeted U.S. stimulus package as well as positive corporate updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () rose 0.7% by 0707 GMT, with travel and leisure (), industrial () and chemical () sectors leading the gains.

Wall Street indexes surged overnight on signs that talks over aid to the pandemic-ravaged airline industry were progressing in Washington even as U.S. President Donald Trump called off talks on a more comprehensive deal.

Ratos AB (ST:) jumped 11.3% after U.S. business analytics company Dun & Bradstreet (N:) said it would acquire Europe’s Bisnode from the Swedish private equity firm.

Mediobanca (MI:) rose 2.4% after eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio raised his stake to just above 10% in Italy’s top investment bank.

Sensor maker AMS (S:) slipped 3.1% as it posted third-quarter sales near the upper end of its guidance range and announced issuance of bonds to secure long-term financing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

