Emmy Rossum Responds To Sex-Scene Shame On Twitter

In the past, Emmy has spoken out about the importance of women being able to express their sexuality on-screen and why she continues to act in scenes featuring sexual intimacy.

Emmy told Paste Magazine:

What I think is so interesting about showing sexuality as part of art is no different than showing any other part of life to inform the art. Sexuality is a part of life, I hope, and it’s interesting that the women on the stage get to write, and we get to show characters. We get to explore the intimate parts of them, be that anger or loss or happiness or sexuality. What so great about the shows on Showtime and these women up here is that they don’t show in a gratuitous way.