Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Twitter Troll for Shaming Her Over Nude TV Scenes

WENN

The ‘Shameless’ actress is quick to fire back at someone who criticized her onscreen nudity after she declares her support for Kamala Harris following Vice Presidential debate.

–

Actress Emmy Rossum has hit back at a Twitter troll who slammed her for baring all onscreen after she spoke out about the U.S. vice presidential debate.

The former “Shameless” star took to the social media site as Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden‘s running mate Kamala Harris faced off on TV on Wednesday night (07Oct20).

The actress noted she couldn’t wait to get a T-shirt inspired by Harris’ “I’m Speaking” response after Pence interrupted her. The post prompted one follower to make a rude reference to her nude scenes on the hit series.

“Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out,” the commenter wrote.

Rossum shot back, “I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know.”

She then noted that she is frequently criticised by supporters of President Donald Trump, who have attacked her for bearing her body.

“When I say something Trump supporters hate, they love to come at me for my body. ‘Shut up and go back to being naked,’ ” she wrote. “They seem to think I should be ashamed of my female naked body.”

“I don’t feel shame. I love my body. That must be intimidating for them. I’m not sorry.”

In her next tweet, she doubled down her support for Kamala Harris in response to reports that President Trump called the female politician a “monster.” The actress wrote, “When an evil narcissistic sociopath calls you a monster, you’re doing something right. Keep going @KamalaHarris.”