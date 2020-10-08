“Emily in Paris” Reminds Me of My Own Bumpy Introduction to France

And as I have spent the last week watching the latest iteration of the clueless American — Emily Cooper, a social media whiz assigned to a French marketing company, in Netflix’s new series “Emily in Paris” — I have been reflecting on my long and complicated relationship to France.

From my arrival in 1978 as a foreign correspondent for Newsweek, to my posting in 2002 as Paris bureau chief and now a contributing writer for , I have learned that there is a disconnect in customs, not unusual in any foreign country, but a particular hazard for Americans in France. French rules regulating interpersonal behavior are a complex maze.

To be overly “familiar” is to invite scorn; to laugh too loudly is to solicit disdain; to take seconds on the cheese course is to jeopardize future invitations. Then, of course, there is the historical fear of the stranger, which penetrates deep into the French soul. At my local cafe, after months of haughty silence from the server, who barely tolerated my presence, I was finally greeted with “Bonjour” and a smile. The secret? A French friend at my side. I needed a local to fit in.

And that brings me to “Emily in Paris.” Within the clichés were grains of truth. A few of them:

The smile: “Stop smiling,” Emily’s boss, Sylvie, commands. “People will think you are stupid.” Americans smile at strangers; Parisians do not, which helps explain why some Americans find Parisians rude. In his best seller “American Vertigo,” the writer Bernard-Henri Lévy railed against the “emotionless” smiles of American strangers. The smile is too fraught, too deliberate to be bestowed as a mere pleasantry in France, he later told me.

The voice: “Why are you shouting?” one of Emily’s French colleagues asks when she makes her first presentation. Yes, Americans tend to speak much more loudly than the French. As a journalist accustomed to yelling on international calls, I had to be reminded by my two daughters to lower my voice on the Métro.