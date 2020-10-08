Emily in Paris faces backlash after Netflix cancels GLOW and Teenage Bounty Hunters: ‘This is a real 2020 move’

Netflix’s comedy-drama Emily in Paris is facing criticism following the news that popular shows GLOW and Teenage Bounty Hunters have been cancelled by the streaming service.

The TV series starring Lily Collins was released last week to negative reviews and a frosty reception by subscribers on social media.

In its one-star review, The Independent warned anybody who had ever been to the French capital to “steer clear” of the “dire” new show.

Meanwhile French critics have torn the show apart for its “insulting” depiction of Parisians.

Despite this, the show, which follows Collins’s American expat who travels to the French capital for work, is currently one of Netflix’s most-watched titles.

Some viewers have even admitted to “hate-watching” the show.

Although Netflix’s latest cancellations were caused by the pandemic, the decision to air Emily in Paris has caused anger.

“Hard not to shake the idea that Netflix sees more of a future in consumers hate-watching Emily in Paris (which was all over my timeline this weekend) than sincerely watching something like GLOW,” journalist Chris Mandle wrote on Twitter.