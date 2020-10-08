Emily in Paris creator already planning for second season, despite critical backlash

Emily in Paris may be taking a hammering from critics, but its creator is already putting plans in place for a second season.

However, the show’s creator Darren Star has told Oprah magazine that he is already working on ideas for a follow-up season.

In the series, Lily Collins stars as Emily, a twenty-something Chicagoan who goes to work with a Paris-based marketing agency recently bought by her American firm.

Emily, an outsider in France, spends most of the episodes contending with a snobbish and unwelcoming reception from her new French colleagues.

“In season 2, [Emily is] going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” said Star.

“She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

“The way to think of Emily in Paris is not to imagine that it is set in Paris at all, but a kind of Westworld-style Paris-themed amusement park in the midwest designed to teach young women lessons in life and love,” reads the review.