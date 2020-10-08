Emily in Paris creator already planning for second season, despite critical backlash

Emily in Paris may be taking a hammering from critics, but its creator is already putting plans in place for a second season.
However, the show’s creator Darren Star has told Oprah magazine that he is already working on ideas for a follow-up season.
In the series, Lily Collins stars as Emily, a twenty-something Chicagoan who goes to work with a Paris-based marketing agency recently bought by her American firm.
Emily, an outsider in France, spends most of the episodes contending with a snobbish and unwelcoming reception from her new French colleagues.
“In season 2, [Emily is] going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” said Star.
“She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”
“The way to think of Emily in Paris is not to imagine that it is set in Paris at all, but a kind of Westworld-style Paris-themed amusement park in the midwest designed to teach young women lessons in life and love,” reads the review.
Despite the shaky critical reception, the show has been seemingly embraced by fans, and has likely amassed enough views for Netflix to green-light another batch of episodes.