Emily in Paris: Chicago pizzeria brands Netflix series ‘heartless’ over restaurant diss

Over its 10 episodes, many of the show’s characters sling insults at the city of Chicago. They mock suburban malls, fans of the Cubs baseball team, and deep dish pizza.

In one episode, the pizza from Lou Malnati’s chain – referred to by name – is likened to “a quiche made of cement”.

In a statement issued yesterday (7 October), the popular restaurant called the diss “heartless” and “not humorous”.

“While the writers of Emily in Paris may not be fans of deep dish pizza or Lou Malnati’s in particular, generations of Chicagoans would strongly disagree,” read the statement.

Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold in ‘Emily in Paris’ (CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX)

It went on to condemn the show’s choice to disparage any restaurant as “especially unkind” given that during the pandemic “most restaurants are struggling to hang on”.

Marc Malnati, the pizzeria’s current owner, doubled down on the sentiment, stating: “When Netflix’s Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19.”