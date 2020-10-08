ECG app now available for Fitbit Sense

Fitbit announced today that it is finally enabling the ECG app on its new Sense smart fitness watch after having received FDA approval for the feature more than three weeks ago. ECG was a headline feature of the new device which was first shown off at a virtual media event nearly a month ago. At the time, Fitbit informed the media and prospective customers that the ECG feature was still in the regulatory approval stage, and hinted that the app enabling the feature would be available sometime in the fall. Now, that time has come.

To use the feature, Fitbit Sense wearers will need to open the ECG app and place their index finger and thumb on the watch display’s edges for 30 seconds. The watch will then be able to tell the user if they are in atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm), if they are in normal sinus rhythm, or if the results are inconclusive. From there, users can download a report of the readings in their Fitbit app to share with their physician.

The Fitbit Sense has several other unique sensors and features, such as an EDA (electrodermal activity) and skin temperature sensors, an SpO2 sensor, and improved heart rate monitoring. The waterproof watch also comes with built-in GPS and NFC and can store and playback music from Pandora and Deezer, so users don’t need to take their phones with them on a workout.

The Fitbit Sense is available now for purchase for $330 at Amazon and other retailers.