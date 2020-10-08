It looks like the “Real Housewives of New York,” is finally adding some diversity when it comes to their cast, as it has been announced that lawyer and television personality Eboni K. Williams is now the first black housewife to be a part of the show.

According to TMZ, Eboni will be joining the ladies for season 13, which is already in production. She talked about the historic moment and said, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

She continued to say, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Some of you may be familiar with Eboni as she has served as a host on multiple shows. She served as the co-host for “Fox News Specialist,” and also on WABC Radio. She now serves as one of the four hosts on Revolt’s show “State of the Culture,” alongside Remy Ma, Joe Budden, and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins.

Andy Cohen took to Twitter to officially welcome Eboni to the show.

I’m SO excited!! — Eboni K. Williams (@EboniKWilliams) October 8, 2020

TMZ also reports that actress Bershan Shaw was also in the running to become a full-time cast member. However, in the end, that position went to Eboni. Nonetheless, it’s still possible that Bershan can still make guest appearances.

Congrats to Eboni K. Williams on making history on “Real Housewives of New York.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Eboni K. Williams Becomes The First Black Cast Member To Join The ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ appeared first on The Shade Room.