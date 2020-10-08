‘DWTS’ Executive Producer Defends Host Tyra Banks Following Major Mishap

Instagram

The ABC show’s judge Bruno Tonioli also defends the host, praising the supermodel and saying that ‘she was really good because she took control of the situation.’

Tyra Banks‘ hosting gig on “Dancing with the Stars” doesn’t really go smooth. After making some flubs in previous episodes, the supermodel experienced major “technical error” in the Monday, October 5 episode of the long-running TV show.

In the episode, Tyra made a mistake while announcing the bottom two in the final moments. Of the flub, executive producer Andrew Llinares praised the new host for dealing with the on-air drama “amazingly.” Llinares added, “I just want to be really clear, this was not Tyra’s fault. It was a behind-the-scenes issue.”

“I was in the control room when this happened. The votes and results coming in is one of the most dramatic moments in the show, but it was a little more dramatic than we were hoping for last night, in a very unexpected way,” he went on saying. “There was a technical issue as the actual votes were coming in last night. What happened was, Tyra actually had the wrong names on her card.”

“I think she did an amazing job rectifying what happened live on the show. It’s not an easy thing to do, what she did,” he then gushed over Tyra. “There’s a lot of undo criticism, I think, around Tyra. I just think she’s doing an amazing job on this show. And I could not be more thrilled with the way that she dealt with this moment on the show.”

Llinares also claimed that they would be “having meetings today with everybody that’s involved in our voting to make sure that nothing like this happens again.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli also defended the host. “It’s live television, things like this happen, especially with information coming in from all over the country, voting and calculating in such a small amount of time,” he shared to Entertainment Tonight. Calling Tyra “brilliant,” he added, “She was really good because she took control of the situation.”

Of fans’ outcry to bring back former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Bruno urged people to “let [Tyra] do it her way.” He continued, “It’s a bit tiring, all the negativity, in not even giving people a chance. Just let her be who she is. It’s great to work with her.”

He added, “We’re in a world that always focuses on the negative and I found that quite upsetting. You can’t compare apples to pears, you know? You get different things, and you have to allow someone to do things their own way.”

Tyra also apologized for the error. Writing on Twitter on Monday, she said, “Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”

That night, Tyra initially announced that Monica Aldama and her pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were safe, only to retract it as the pair were actually in the bottom two alongside Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, who were eliminated that night. “There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen,” the host explained. “This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV.”