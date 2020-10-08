Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Just Reached A Major Instagram Milestone

Take a shot for The Rock!

On Oct. 8, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to announce that he is now the most followed man in the world with over 200 million followers on Instagram and over 300 million followers across all of his social media platforms. The multi-hyphenated star dressed for the momentous occasion in a white button down shirt and black bow tie while holding a chilled bottle of Teremana tequila.

During the four-minute video, Dwayne shared the life lessons he’s learned over the past few weeks.

“Maybe you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life,” the inspirational caption began. “Always speak your truth, – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress.”

The Jumanji star continued, “And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home.”