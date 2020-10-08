Dwayne Haskins benched in favor of Kyle Allen for Week 5

While Haskins did play better against the Ravens, he failed to record a passing touchdown. So far this season, the 23-year-old has completed 61% of his passes for 939 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions.

With the NFC East still wide open and Rivera wanting more production out of his quarterback, it’s no surprise Haskins was on a short leash.

Rivera opting to give Allen a shot makes plenty of sense — the two were together last season with the Carolina Panthers. Last season in Carolina, Allen went 5-7, completing 62% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. That’s not necessarily great, but Rivera obviously feels he needs to give the 24-year-old another shot.

Haskins will not even be on the bench this week. Veteran Alex Smith will serve as Allen’s backup, according to Washington’s senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson.