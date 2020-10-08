Dr. Suzanne Quardt’s Husband Wants Mario Lopez’s Hair: Watch

Can Dr. Q give her husband hair like Mario Lopez‘s?

In this clip from Monday, Oct. 12’s all-new episode of Dr. 90210, Dr. Suzanne Quardt proposes hair treatment options to her husband Rick, who is dissatisfied with his current locks. As Dr. Q details in a confessional, Rick is a “stay at home dad,” which she appreciates since “it’s not easy being married to a doctor.”

“One of the things my husband likes to joke and say is, ‘Behind every successful woman is a secure man,'” Dr. Q shares with the Dr. 90210 camera. “Sometimes, he’ll get funny looks from other moms.”

Although Rick is often grilled about his career choice from other people, Dr. Q makes it clear that her husband is “secure in himself and his manhood.”

She adds, “He never lets that get to him.”

The thing that does get to Rick? His thinning hair.

Rick quips to his wife, “Every time we put on Extra and I see Mario Lopez’s hair, I get hair envy right there.”