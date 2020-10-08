Donaldson: Umpiring during playoffs ’embarrassing’

Josh Donaldson made some waves during the regular season by sounding off on what he perceives as the sorry state of umpiring in Major League Baseball. Taking in some MLB playoff action on Tuesday night compelled the Minnesota Twins slugger to double down on his stance.

Donaldson missed the Twins’ two-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros during the wild-card round due to a calf injury, but it’s clear he is paying attention to postseason action even with his team eliminated.

The Twins third baseman engaged in a back and forth with former MLB player Trevor Plouffe during Tuesday’s playoff action, and it’s clear Donaldson continues to have a sour disposition on big-league umpiring.