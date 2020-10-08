Logan Moore / Wall Street Journal:
Dispo, a camera app which makes users wait until the next morning for photos to “fully develop,rdquo;, raises $4M led by Alexis Ohanian’s new fund Seven Seven Six — Seven Seven Six fund leads a $4 million seed round for social-media platform Dispo, also known as David’s Disposable
Dispo, a camera app which makes users wait until the next morning for photos to "fully develop,quot;, raises $4M led by Alexis Ohanian's new fund Seven Seven Six (Logan Moore/Wall Street Journal)
Logan Moore / Wall Street Journal: