Zack Greinke’s eccentric nature may have cost him dearly in a vital moment in Thursday’s ALDS game.

With two on and one out in the top of the second inning, the Houston Astros pitcher appeared to tell Oakland A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano what pitch was coming in a 3-2 count. Laureano proceeded to hit a three-run home run to give the A’s a 3-0 lead in an elimination game.