‘Dickinson’ Renewed for Season 3, Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser

Even Emily Dickinson herself might write a cheery poem after hearing this news: Apple TV+ has renewed the Hailee Steinfeld comedy Dickinson for a third season, TVLine has learned. The streamer has also announced that Season 2 will premiere on Friday, Jan. 8 with three episodes, with new episodes following each Friday.

Steinfeld stars as famed poet Emily Dickinson, a sullen young woman who scoffs at the restrictive bonds of patriarchy while she pens her soon-to-be immortal poems in her bedroom. Toby Huss and Jane Krakowski play Emily’s parents, with Anna Baryshnikov as her sister Lavinia, Adrian Blake Enscoe as her brother Austin and Ella Hunt as her best friend Sue.

Season 2 finds Emily “pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play,” per the official description. Apple has also released a teaser for the new season — which you can watch above — with Emily and her friends consulting spirits during a spooky seancé. When Emily asks the spirits, “Should I seek fame?” all the candles in the room are suddenly blown out. (Guess that’s your answer.)

The new season will also welcome a number of guest stars, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe and Veep‘s Timothy Simons as renowned architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Finn Jones (Iron Fist) joins the Season 2 cast as well as newspaper editor Sam Bowles.