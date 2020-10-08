Despite Backlash, Lakeith Stanfield Continues Trolling Kamala Harris by Wearing Wig

WENN/Instar

Lakeith Stanfield a.k.a. Keith Stanfield is letting people know that he doesn’t care about what other people say and stand by his comment. Following the backlash the actor received for shading Kamala Harris’ hairstyle during the vice presidential debate, he held an Instagram Live stream to further troll the senator.

He also took to his page to upload a video of him wearing the exact same wig he sported on his livestream. “Now… You have to back it up, back it up, damn!” he said in the clip, flaunting his messy wig at the camera. The “Knives Out” star left the short clip captionless.

His action only made people get more mad at him. “PROTECT BLACK WOMEN this is very disheartening to see a black man try to tear down a black woman in the mist of her making history,” one person said, as someone did not understand his need to go on Instagram Live just to troll Kamala. “Then why did he feel the need to go live? These people kill me with their unnecessary and unwarranted a** stupid opinions about irrelevant things and turn around and try to explain why you don’t care.”

One other echoed the sentiment, “Just another black man participating in tearing another black progressive woman down.” Meanwhile, another mocked his facial hair, “Disrespectful. So he can wear pubes on his face and call it a beard and she can’t wear her hair in peace??”

Lakeith has previously defended himself for speaking up about his dislike towards Kamala’s hairstyle. Underneath a since-deleted video on the photo-sharing site, the actor sarcastically said, “Welcome everyone from shaderoom lol,” before ensuring he adores and supports black women. “This is from years ago but let me happen to not favor Kamalas hair and suddenly i hate black women. Y’all know that isn’t true,” he added.