Dental robotics startup Neocis, which says that its Yomi robot is the first surgery robot to receive FDA clearance, raises $72M Series D led by DFJ Growth (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Dental robotics startup Neocis, which says that its Yomi robot is the first surgery robot to receive FDA clearance, raises $72M Series D led by DFJ Growth — Dental robotics startup Neocis today closed a $70 million round of funding. The company plans to use the capital to bolster growth …
