Death of Ron Ely’s Son Determined as ‘Justifiable Homicide’

Officials justify the shooting of Cameron Ely after he stabbed his mother to death last year at the family’s ranch as the ‘Tarzan’ actor sues police for wrongful death.

California authorities have ruled police were justified in fatally shooting “Tarzan” star Ron Ely‘s son last year (19) after he stabbed his mother to death.

Cameron Ely repeatedly stabbed the actor’s wife, Valerie, at the family’s Hope Ranch property on 15 October, 2019.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call about the attack, and when they eventually tracked Cameron down on the grounds, he was accused of pretending to draw a weapon – prompting cops to fire off multiple rounds, killing the 30 year old.

On Tuesday (06Oct20), representatives for the Office of the Santa Barbara District Attorney released a detailed report about the family tragedy, in which officials ruled the deputies had “acted reasonably in his/her use of deadly force” against Cameron, who was found bloody and “disheveled” in a dark driveway as he was ordered to surrender and get down on the ground.

“All four deputies described Ely as initially complying with the commands to get down, but as some of the deputies moved closer to Ely, he suddenly sprang to his feet while simultaneously bending at the waist and moving his hands toward his waist as if grabbing a weapon, and saying clearly, ‘I have a gun,’ ” reads the paperwork.

“Under these circumstances, Ely’s actions coupled with the deputies’ beliefs that Ely had recently brutally stabbed Valerie to death, caused (the officers) to reasonably believe that Ely was going to kill or seriously injure one or more of the deputies. They reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to respond to the threat Ely posed to them. Thus, the deputies’ use of force in firing at Ely was a reasonable use of deadly force.”

A postmortem revealed Cameron was hit a total of 22 times, with bullet wounds found on his torso, neck, back, buttocks, and arms.

A search of his body after the shooting failed to turn up any firearms, although officers did locate a small bag of cocaine among his possessions.

“All four deputies reported that they feared Ely had a weapon until the point they handcuffed him, turned him onto his back, and pat searched him,” the report continues. “The medics arrived very quickly because they had been staging on the street by the top of the driveway. Medics pronounced Ely dead on-scene.”

The release of the police findings emerges a week after Ron, who played Tarzan on TV in the 1960s, filed a federal wrongful death suit against the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, claiming cops could have prevented the deaths of both his wife and son had they acted faster in allowing medics to tend to his loved ones.

The actor is seeking unspecified damages.