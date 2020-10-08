David Clement: Ottawa’s new plastics policy is radical overkill

Article content continued

Another consequence of Ottawa’s over-reach is that it will immediately put a variety of other plastic products under review for additional regulation. This could include, but isn’t limited to, contact lenses, cosmetics, tampons, beverage caps, coffee pods, car parts, medical supplies/devices, and tech products. With plastic stamped as CEPA-toxic, all plastic could be under review moving forward for rules like mandatory recycled-content regulations. Those regulations will come with additional costs, and those costs will undoubtedly be passed on to consumers.

Beyond that, the industry has warned that this move will have a significant impact on Canada’s trading relationships. Moving all plastic under CEPA, regardless of how it is disposed of, could meet the definition of a non-tariff barrier. Each year more than $16-billion worth of manufactured plastic comes to Canada via international trade. Creating a new non-tariff barrier through CEPA violates our international trade obligations in the USMCA and with the World Trade Organization. The USMCA requires Canada to use a risk-based approach to the assessment of chemical substances, which is the exact opposite of what this designation does.

It is possible that Ottawa’s new measure also violates the WTO’s Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement, which states that regulations can’t be more restrictive than necessary to fulfil a legitimate policy objective. If this non-tariff barrier were implemented, other countries would have just cause to enact restrictions on Canadian plastics and plastic products, of which Canada exports $12-billion worth a year.