Cynthia Nixon Wants to See Someone of Color Run Against Andrew Cuomo for NY Governor Seat

WENN

As the ‘Sex and the City’ actress refuses to run for the New York Governor position in the next election, she would love to have a person of color challenge the incumbent.

–

Cynthia Nixon won’t run for the New York Governor position again after losing her bid to take the role from Andrew Cuomo back in 2018.

While it was unclear whether or not the former “Sex and the City” star would be giving the campaign another shot in 2022, Cynthia clarified her position in an interview with Variety on Wednesday (07Oct20).

“You know, people have been trying to get me to run against Andrew Cuomo pretty much since he was elected,” she mused, acknowledging that she’s “better disposed to get on television and in the newspapers.”

But as for who should take on Cuomo in the next Governor of New York race, Cynthia would like to see someone of colour in the running.

“I know we will have a great challenger. I will be supporting whoever that challenger is. But I also think it would be really, really helpful to have a person of colour challenge Andrew Cuomo,” she said.

After she lost to Cuomo, the actress stated back then, “While the result tonight wasn’t what we had hoped for, I’m not discouraged. I’m inspired. I hope you are too. We have fundamentally changed the political landscape in this state.”

“This is more than just a campaign – this is a movement. The movement we’re building isn’t just about one candidate, or one election. It’s about offering a vision of the way things COULD work, if only we have the leadership and the political courage to make it a reality.”