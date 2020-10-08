Cynthia Bailey Dishes on Holding Large Wedding During Pandemic: We Ain’t Playing Around

Instagram

Elsewhere during her latest interview, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star reveals that she has also extended a wedding invitation to her former co-star NeNe Leakes.

–

Pandemic will not stop Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill from holding a large-scale wedding. The lovebirds are set to tie the knot on October 10, and they have invited around 250 people to help them celebrate their special day. It surely sounds worrisome, but she has assured in a new interview that her wedding will have strict COVID-19 safety rules.

Speaking to Page Six, Cynthia revealed that she and Mike have been “putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols,” instead of worrying about what kind of “hair accessories” she’s gonna put on during the nuptials. “We ain’t playing around,” she told the news outlet.

During their wedding ceremony this weekend, the guests will be given face masks and face shields upon entering the venue and anyone who does not follow the social distancing rules will be kicked out. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star dished.

Even with all the rules being made for the nuptials, Cynthia assured that her guests can still enjoy their time and move around the venue during the event. “It’s a huge space, so you can be as far away from people as you want while still feeling connected to the ceremony,” she said.

Elsewhere during the interview, the reality TV star also revealed that she extended a wedding invitation to NeNe Leakes despite what happened between the latter and “RHOA”. Even though she is not sure whether her former co-star would come to her nuptials, she said, “You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come.”

“Regardless of where NeNe and I are in our relationship, she was good for the show,” Cynthia added. “I’m always going to give her her props for that, you can’t take away all she’s done for the Atlanta franchise.”